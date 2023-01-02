It’s the winter transfer window and while many teams are getting ready to make a splash on a new signing, we’re reviewing the most expensive buys in the winter market.

The winter transfer window is never a dull moment, there are major transactions that have taken place in the month of January. Known as the “silly season” a lot of rumors and high transfer fees are paid for the players in question.

Some of the most notable transactions that have taken place in the winter are Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal in the winter of 2018 for a fee in the 64-million-euro range. Then there was Chelsea’s Oscar who was sold to Shanghai Port in 2017 for 60 million euros.

So, who are the top 5 most expensive winter signings? We will count them down, one of the players will be very familiar and that USMNT star comes in at number 5.

5. Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea 2019 - 64 million euros

The American superstar was bought in the winter of 2019, the talented winger is still at Chelsea and is starting to gain starting minutes and has played 135 games and scored 26 goals. Pulisic has won a UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup with The Blues.

4. Aymeric Laporte - Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City 2018 - 65 million euros

The Manchester City defender was purchased in the winter of 2018 and has played over 100 matches for City. In five and a half years Laporte has played 164 games and has scored 12 goals for the club winning nine championships.

3. Dušan Vlahović - Fiorentina to Juventus 2022 - 82 million euros

It was one of the transfer sagas of 2022, where Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović was going to play? His scoring talent at Fiorentina demanded a major move and after interest from Premier League teams it was Juventus that finally got Dušan Vlahović. In only one year the Serbian has 16 goals in 36 matches.

2. Virgil van Dijk - Southampton to Liverpool 2018 - 85 million euros

The Netherlands defender was playing out of this world at Southampton and considered by many to be one of the best centre backs in the world. In 2018 Virgil van Dijk became a Red in the winter and has played 204 games and scored 18 goals.

1. Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona to Aston Villa 2022 - 135 million euros

Stuck on a Barcelona side that was riddled with debt and frankly did not want the Brazilian anymore after a loan spell at Bayern Munich it was Premier League side Aston Villa that made the big move. 135 million euros was paid for Philippe Coutinho in 2022 and the returns have been lukewarm 5 goals in only 32 matches.

