Lakers News: LeBron James' son Bronny gets strong warning about NBA G League

Days after his NBA debut, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, prepares for the NBA G League with the Los Angeles Lakers, and received a strong warning.

Los Angeles Lakers fans have long hoped to see LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, share the court in the NBA. That dream came true three weeks ago when Bronny played in the final minutes of the Lakers’ season opener win against the Timberwolves.

Since then, Bronny has remained on the bench, including in the recent matchup against the Suns, which marked the Lakers’ first loss of the regular season. Despite his limited court time, Bronny is looking ahead to his next step: the NBA G League.

With his G League debut on the horizon, some concerns have emerged regarding the intensity he may face. A Lakers assistant coach shared with ClutchPoints’ Anthony Irwin his apprehension about Bronny’s G League experience: “What I’d be nervous about is how G League guys are going to go at Bronny.”

The coach’s concern stems from the camaraderie LeBron’s teammates extended to Bronny in his debut: “It’s one thing for LeBron’s teammates to welcome Bronny while they’re all on guaranteed contracts.”

LeBron and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

A stern warning for Bronny in the G League

According to the Lakers assistant coach, Bronny will face a very different environment in the G League, where players are fighting to make it to the NBA. The warm reception he received in his NBA debut could shift when he’s up against players eager to prove themselves.

“It’s going to be a different experience when guys are competing with him for playing time or playing against him in games. Every player in the G League knows they can have a viral moment by making Bronny look bad. He’d better be prepared for that every time he steps on the court against players who are fighting to get into the league,” the assistant coach explained.

When will Bronny James play in the G League?

Three weeks ago, Bronny made his NBA debut, recording two rebounds in three minutes on the floor. Now, LeBron’s son is preparing to take on the G League challenge, where he’ll aim to showcase the skills he inherited from his father. Bronny’s first G League game is scheduled for November 9th.