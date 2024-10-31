MLB News: Shohei Ohtani's teammate in the Dodgers shares emotional reaction after winning the title

After their triumphant victory over the Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers shared various reactions to winning the MLB World Series title, with Shohei Ohtani's teammate also offering his perspective.

Four years ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the MLB World Series title against the Tampa Bay Rays in a season overshadowed by the pandemic. Unfortunately, for the players who brought home the Commissioner’s Trophy that year, there was no celebratory parade through LA. Shohei Ohtani, a key player in this year’s journey, was not part of that 2020 team.

Although Ohtani was instrumental in the Dodgers’ World Series run, his contributions were especially critical in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the New York Mets, solidifying his exceptional regular-season performance.

One player who was part of the 2020 championship squad and now the 2024 team is Enrique ‘Kike’ Hernandez. Reflecting on the differences between the two victories, Hernandez spoke with Spectrum Sports’ Nikki Kay, sharing how meaningful this title feels.

“This moment means the world to me. I could go on and on about why this is so special. I can’t imagine a better group of men to share this with. And this time, we get a parade. In 2020, when we won, my family was in the stands, but I couldn’t give them a hug because of COVID. Being able to embrace my parents, my sisters, my cousin, and of course my wife… it’s incredible. This is so special.”

Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (C) celebrates with minority owner Billie Jean King (R) and Ilana Kloss (L) after the Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Hernandez’s stats in this season

Hernandez delivered solid performances throughout the regular season, contributing significantly to Dave Roberts’ game plan. Over 126 games, he logged 362 at-bats, scoring 44 runs with 87 hits.

In the playoffs, Hernandez appeared in 14 games with 51 at-bats, scoring 11 runs, securing 15 hits, and hitting two home runs—one of which played a crucial role in the Dodgers’ victories in both the MLB NLCS and the World Series against the Yankees.

Hernandez’s 2020 World Series performance

Hernández was one of the few players, including Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Max Muncy, and Will Smith, who repeated their title win with the Dodgers. The first championship, during the pandemic in 2020, felt different due to the restrictions, but his contributions remained impactful.

In the 2020 World Series, Hernández had 10 at-bats, scoring once, with two hits and three strikeouts, though he didn’t record any home runs or stolen bases. Now, the feeling is different; players can celebrate up close with their families, toasting with champagne and beer—a championship experience enriched by togetherness. The Commissioner’s Trophy is back in LA, with a parade planned to celebrate this hard-fought title.

