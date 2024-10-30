NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses teammate after trade to a NFC North team

In the lead-up to Week 9 of the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, announced the departure of a player from their roster to a competitive team in the NFC North.

The NFL is approaching the trade deadline, and several franchises are actively making moves with their rosters. The Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that was expected to perform better at the start of the season, are losing a key player as he heads to the NFC North in a trade. This leaves Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with one less weapon on offense at a critical point in the season.

The player in question is none other than veteran left tackle Cam Robinson, who, after securing a significant deal, is heading to the Minnesota Vikings to bolster Sam Darnold’s offense.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Trade: The #Vikings are adding a new left tackle, completing a trade with the #Jaguars to acquire LT Cam Robinson in exchange for draft pick compensation, per me and @TomPelissero. An answer with Christian Darrisaw out for the season.”

Robinson’s arrival at the Vikings comes as a response to replacing the recently injured tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a serious knee injury during the game against the Los Angeles Rams, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Offensive lineman Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars practices in the pouring rain before facing the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to reporter Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars will receive a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could turn into a fourth-round pick based on playing time, from the Vikings in exchange for Robinson.

For their part, the Vikings, in addition to acquiring the services of the offensive tackle, will also receive a conditional draft pick from Jacksonville: a 2026 seventh-rounder that can be voided based on playing time.

The Jaguars and the loss of a key player due to injury

The tough sporting moment for Doug Pederson‘s squad has been overshadowed by the serious injury of one of their key players, who will miss the remainder of the season.

The player in question is none other than one of the team’s top wide receivers, Christian Kirk, who suffered a serious collarbone injury during last weekend’s game, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Christian Kirk #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts on the field after an injury against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kirk’s heartfelt message

Following the confirmation of Kirk’s severe injury sustained in the game against the Green Bay Packers, the wide receiver took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to fans, promising to return stronger than ever.

“Defining moments like this in our lives provide an opportunity to show who we are in our core. The ‘obstacle’ is always the way, and that’s how I choose to attack it. My journey is far from over in this league, and know I’ll be back better than ever,” he said.