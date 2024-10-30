NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen recovers key teammate to play the Dolphins

Ahead of Week 9 in the NFL, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen received promising news as a key teammate is expected to play in the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

As Week 9 in the NFL approaches, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a potentially decisive matchup. With Tua Tagovailoa back in action, the Dolphins are ready for the challenge, while the Bills, led by Josh Allen, are looking to secure a win and maintain their hold on first place in the standings.

Holding a 6-2 record, the Bills are prepared to face a Dolphins team that has yet to reach its full potential this season but is eager to make a comeback as the playoff race intensifies.

In promising news for the Bills, Allen will have a key teammate back on the field. After missing several games, Von Miller is set to return for Sunday’s game. NFL Insider Cameron Wolfe reported: “Bills LB Von Miller returns to practice today and is set to play Sunday vs. Dolphins after serving a 4-game suspension.”

Miller’s return is a relief for Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who can now rely on the linebacker’s experience and skill. Allen, too, celebrated the news, as Miller has been a valuable teammate since joining the team.

Von Miller won the Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles Rams.

Von Miller’s impact on the Bills

Before his suspension, Miller was a crucial player for the Bills, making impactful tackles that contributed to early-season wins against the Jaguars, Dolphins, and Cardinals.

In those three games, he recorded five tackles and four quarterback hits. While his stats this season have been limited by his absence, Miller’s performance over his 12 games with the Bills has been impressive.

Allen’s performance with Miller on the field

With Miller’s support, Allen delivered strong performances in those early wins, accumulating 451 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes, 89 long passes, and completing 54 passes in total.

Now, this dynamic duo will reunite as the Bills aim to continue their winning momentum and secure a spot in the NFL playoffs. The showdown against the Dolphins will take place this Sunday at Bills Stadium.

