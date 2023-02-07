Al-Nassr shocked the world by signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Arabian club made an offer he couldn't refuse, as the Portuguese star now makes more than any other soccer player in the world.

At 38, Ronaldo felt ready to leave Europe. Though his final months at Manchester United were not memorable at all, he did shine in the Old Continent for a long period. Now, not only is he making big bucks but also contributes a lot in the growth of the Saudi Pro League.

In fact, his move seems to pave the way for Al-Nassr to continue attracting veteran stars. While the club is reportedly interested in Luka Modric and Eden Hazard, it's also understood to be working to land a Barcelona star.

Barcelona star could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

According to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Nassr want to bring Sergio Busquets to Riyadh. The veteran midfielder has entered the final months of his contract with Barcelona, which is why he can already sign a pre-contract agreement with any other club.

The report claims Al-Nassr have already offered Busquets a two-year, $36 million deal. The former Spain international, meanwhile, is reportedly waiting to hear Barcelona's offer before making a decision.

Busquets may not be getting any younger (he turns 35 in July), but he still has enough value for both teams. While for Al-Nassr would mean strengthening their club and league, he is one of the most beloved players in Barcelona history. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.