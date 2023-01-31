The transfer deadline day has given a huge blockbuster move. Enzo Fernandez, winner at Qatar 2022 with Argentina, will join a Premier League's Big Six club for this 2023.

Argentina's amazing FIFA World Cup ended with their title in Qatar 2022. Several players had a remarkable tournament, but it was Enzo Fernandez the one who caught everyone's attention.

Chelsea and Benfica agree to move Enzo Fernandez to the Blues

The winter transfer window is closing and this deadline day had Chelsea as the biggest star. The Blues let Jorginho go to Arsenal in a surprising move, but it was not the only one they had in mind for the deadline day.

After several weeks of intense talks with Benfica, Chelsea finally agreed with the Portuguese squad for the services of Enzo Fernandez. According to Fabrizio Romano, the paperwork is the only thing missing and both clubs are rushing to get them signed before the window closes.

Benfica put a $127 million release clause on the young midfielder and Chelsea was trying to lower that price, but finally the Blues agreed to pay it and sign a new midfielder after Jorginho left to Arsenal.