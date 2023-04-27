Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema are the top names in a spectacular list of free agents for next summer. Check out the incredible names who will be available.

Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema are two of the best soccer players in the world. Right now, only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could come close to what they've achieved during the last months.

In 2022, Benzema was the star who helped Real Madrid to conquer the Champions League and La Liga in the same season. He also took home his first Ballon d'Or. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi had spectacular performances to give Argentina the World Cup.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Messi and Benzema will be free to negotiate with any team in the world. By the way, they're not the only ones. Check out this amazing Best XI of most valuable free agents.

Who are the best free agents in soccer?

According to Transfermarkt, there's a fantastic lineup which could be formed just with star players who will be free agents during next summer's window. This is a Best XI of the most valuable ones.

David de Gea would be the goalkeeper as he's in the middle of negotiations with Manchester United to extend his contract, but with a huge pay cut. After his recent mistakes in big stages, the Spanish player could hit the market with a value of $15 million.

On defense, the list includes Alejandro Grimaldo who ends contract with Benfica ($25 million), Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt ($32 million), Milan Skriniar of Inter ($60 million) and Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton ($15 million).

As midfielders, the most valuable options available in the market will be: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus, $30 million), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City, $30 million) and Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt, $30 million).

The attack is phenomenal as three star players are able to sign for free considering their contracts expire. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach, $32 million), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, $35 million) and Lionel Messi (PSG, $45 million).