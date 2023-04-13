The 17th iteration of the Gold Cup will be held in 15 different stadiums spread out among 14 different cities in the United States and Canada. Here, find out which cities and stadiums will host the matches for this year's edition of the Concacaf competition.

The men's national football teams organized by CONCACAF participate in the Gold Cup to determine a continental champion in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Gold Cup is held every two years.

The tournament started in 1991 after the CONCACAF Championship had previously been held from 1963 to 1989. Only three countries—Canada, the United States, and Mexico—have ever taken home the trophy.

The 17th edition of the Gold Cup will be held in 2023. Canada and the United States will serve as joint hosts and it will take place between June 16 and July 16. The United States are the current champions after coming in first in 2021.

Where will the Gold Cup 2023 matches be played?

CONCACAF have recently revealed the 15 venues that will house Gold Cup 2023 matches. The event will run from June 16 to July 16 and take place in 14 different locations throughout the United States and Canada.

There are eight MLS venues and seven more venues not used by the MLS on the list. The championship game is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.