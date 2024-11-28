NHL News: HC Jared Bednar shares thoughts on Avalanche's win over Golden Knights

In a thrilling NHL game, the Colorado Avalanche triumphed over the Vegas Golden Knights in a dramatic penalty shootout. Valeri Nichushkin was the hero of the night, scoring the decisive goal in the fifth round to secure victory for his team. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar shared his thoughts after the game.

The game was tightly contested through the first two periods. However, it was in the third period where the intensity picked up. The Golden Knights took the lead, but the Avalanche managed to equalize thanks to a goal from Nichushkin.

The match went into overtime, with both teams creating chances to score. Ultimately, the game was decided in the penalty shootout, where Nichushkin delivered the game-winning goal.

“You try not to get too caught up in what’s happening at the other end,” said Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev via NHL.com. “You just focus on taking it five minutes at a time and making those saves. It was definitely a tight defensive game for both teams. As a goalie, you try to enjoy it. I know our guys were battling, looking for the next goal and working hard defensively. We did a great job, blocking shots and getting back.”

Head coach Jared Bednar is seen during a practice session of the NHL. IMAGO / Lehtikuva

“I really liked the way we played tonight,” said Colorado head coach Jared Bednar. “It was hard for both teams to find space to create scoring opportunities, but both teams played hard defensively and skated well. As the game went on, though, I felt we became more dangerous, spending more time in the offensive zone, creating more scoring chances. Overall, it was a great all-around hockey game.”

The Struggle Continues for the Golden Knights

Despite the loss, the Golden Knights remain a strong and dangerous team. However, this defeat could impact their confidence and position in the standings. “We looked tired. We’re at the end of a road trip, and we were fatigued,” said Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy. “Adin Hill played well and earned us a point.”

What’s Next for the Avalanche?

On the other hand, the Avalanche continue to prove that they are a team capable of competing with anyone. With players like Nichushkin and Georgiev in top form, Colorado looks poised for success this NHL season.

