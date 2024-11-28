Where to watch Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Manchester United will play against Bodo/Glimt in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Manchester United broke a string of three consecutive draws with a crucial 2-0 victory over PAOK on the previous Matchday, securing their first win in the competition. The Red Devils are now aiming to build momentum with another victory to improve their standing in the group.

Standing in their way are Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian side that stunned Porto on Matchday 1, defying expectations with a win against a team rich in international experience. Facing another seasoned opponent in United, Bodo/Glimt will look to prove their resilience and continue their impressive run.

When will the Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt match be played?

Manchester United take on Bodo/Glimt this Thursday, November 28, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bodo/Glimt’s Jens Petter Hauge – IMAGO / NTB

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. An alternative option isViX.