Where to watch Tottenham vs Roma live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Tottenham and Roma will face against each other in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the tournament came to an end on Matchday 4 with a tough loss to Galatasaray, leaving Spurs with 9 points from a possible 12. Determined to bounce back and reclaim their spot among the leaders, they now face a high-stakes clash against AS Roma.

The Italian side, with a storied history in European competition, has had a shaky start, collecting just 5 points so far. However, Roma‘s experience and resilience make them a formidable opponent as they, too, are desperate for a win to stay in contention.

When will the Tottenham vs Roma match be played?

Tottenham take on Roma this Thursday, November 28, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Tottenham vs Roma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Tottenham vs Roma in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Tottenham and Roma with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.