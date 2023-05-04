Jude Bellingham, a superstar for the English national team, is reportedly on the verge of signing with Real Madrid. Let's find out where will Carlo Ancelotti put the 19-year-old in the lineup, and who will he replace on the current roster.

How exactly can Real Madrid use Jude Bellingham and whose spot will he take?

It seems that Real Madrid will sign English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for the next season. After months of negotiations, the reigning La Liga champions have reportedly come out on top, beating out other contenders like Liverpool and Manchester City.

The English teams are believed to have offered more money, but Los Blancos are the clear favorite to sign the player for a sum between €100-120 million. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal in principle has been reached that will have the England international moving to Spain this summer on a six-year contract.

After a breakthrough few years in football, the 19-year-old made the move to the Bundesliga club from Birmingham. Since then, he has established himself as a key member of both Dortmund and the England national team, where his maturity and strong personality have been welcomed additions.

Where will Jude Bellingham play at Real Madrid?

Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti has been hesitant to make changes to the Real Madrid midfield because of how well it works. However, Goal.com have analyzed the options for the new record signing who is set to be tied to the Spanish side until 2029.

As No.10

Bellingham served as England's No. 10 for large chunks of the World Cup, as instructed by manager Gareth Southgate. With Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, and Tchouameni all pushing for playing time in the center of the field, it's possible that Ancelotti might elect to play his new high-priced addition at the number 10 position.

Alongside Modric and Camavinga (4-3-3)

Bellingham might be in charge of the ball movement, while Modric would be responsible for making all the necessary connections. It would require Kroos to be sacrificed, though. It's not like Ancelotti to do something like that, yet the three of them seem to be Madrid's greatest players.

Alongside Valverde and Tchouameni (4-3-3)

Modric and Kroos are two of the best players of all time, but they are reaching the end of their careers. Although it's possible that Ancelotti won't start them all next season, it seems likely that he will experiment with the trio throughout the course of the upcoming campaign.

Alongside Kroos and Modric (4-3-3)

It wouldn't take much for these three to win without the ball since they are so good with it. With Modric and Kroos passing the ball back and forth and Bellingham moving up the field, this would be one of the most dynamic midfielders in the world.

On the bench

Bellingham might also be benched if Madrid decides to go with a different starting lineup. Ancelotti has a history of being hesitant to start new recruits, particularly in the middle of the field. Even if both Modric and Kroos are healthy, Ancelotti may want to play with a more traditional defensive midfielder, meaning Bellingham may have to bide his time.