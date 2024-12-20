Where to watch Indiana at Notre Dame live for free in the USA: 2024 CFP First Round

Indiana will face off against Notre Dame in the 2024 CFP First Round. Fans nationwide can catch all the essential details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, so they don’t miss a second of the action in this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Indiana at Notre Dame online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Notre Dame and Indiana are set for an exciting showdown, with both teams performing well against the spread this season. The Fighting Irish have covered nine times and failed or pushed in three contests. As favorites of 7 points or more, they’ve been especially strong, covering in seven of 10 games.

Indiana, with a similar nine wins against the spread, have struggled as an underdog of 7 points or more, failing to cover in their only such game. Scoring trends suggest a high-scoring clash, as both teams have consistently seen games surpassing the point total. Notre Dame has gone over the total in seven of 12 games, while Indiana has done so in nine of 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Indiana at Notre Dame match be played?

Indiana take on Notre Dame this Friday, December 20th, in the highly anticipated CFP First Round. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Miles Cross – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Advertisement

Indiana at Notre Dame: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

see also NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer, Alabama player leaves for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

How to watch Indiana at Notre Dame in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Indiana and Notre Dame live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN2, ESPN.