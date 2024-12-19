Lionel Messi loses important Inter Miami teammate to MLS rivals

Inter Miami has announced further changes to their roster for the upcoming season. Lionel Messi is set to bid farewell to another key teammate as Leonardo Campana departs the club to join the New England Revolution. The Revs confirmed the transfer on Dec. 19.

New England acquired the Ecuadorian forward for $2.5 million in General Allocation Money, along with two international roster slots for 2025 and 2026. Campana was instrumental for Messi and Inter Miami this past season, helping the team secure the Supporter’s Shield and set an MLS single-season points record with 74. He won the 2023 Leagues Cup.

During the 2024 season, Campana scored eight goals and provided three assists in 28 matches, including 14 starts. The 24-year-old leaves the Herons as the club’s second all-time leading scorer with 32 goals and eight assists in 100 appearances, trailing only Messi (34).

“I am thrilled to join the New England Revolution and can’t wait to give my all for this incredible club,” Campana said in a statement about his transfer. “I’m looking forward to connecting with the fans and chasing success together.”

Leonardo Campana celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Messi loses another key teammate

Campana’s departure marks another significant loss for Messi after Diego Gomez was recently transferred in a record-breaking move for the club. However, unlike Campana, Gomez won’t remain in MLS, as he is set to play in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Javier Mascherano ushers in a New Era for Inter Miami

Following a historic 2024 campaign, Inter Miami head into 2025 with major roster changes. The club have appointed Javier Mascherano as their new head coach, succeeding Tata Martino. However, Mascherano will inherit a significantly different squad.

In addition to the departures of Campana and Gómez, Miami has released six players. Still, Mascherano can count on several former Barcelona teammates, including Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, who are staying with the club.

Meanwhile, Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has hinted at plans to bring in new talent, addressing speculation about signing Neymar. “The key word is if he becomes available. Right now, he is an Al-Hilal player, so he’s not available to us. I’ve always said that we aspire to bring great players to our team. We face many roster restrictions, but we operate with an unlimited vision,” Mas explained.

