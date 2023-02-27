Lionel Messi is without any doubt one of, if not the greatest soccer player of all time. Find out here how many individual awards the Argentine superstar has won throughout his fantastic career.

He's done it again. At 35, Lionel Messi has just added another accolade to his already brilliant résumé. Unsurprisingly, the Argentine superstar won The Best award from FIFA due to his fantastic level in 2022.

Last year, Messi silenced all his doubters by leading Argentina to a long-awaited World Cup success in Qatar. In one of the greatest performances ever seen by any player in sports history, the PSG star did it all for his nation. Besides, he also turned up his level for Paris Saint-Germain after a lackluster first year in the French capital.

That's why Messi had the upper hand over Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, who were also on the shortlist. With this recent recognition, many wonder how many awards he has won so far.

Lionel Messi wins The Best: List of individual awards by years and age

Lionel Messi has seen both collective and individual success throughout his unbelievable career. He received his first Ballon d'Or award at only 22 years of age, and eventually set a record by winning it on six more occasions.

Of course, his greatness earned him many other prizes. Lionel Messi has so far won 53 individual awards, including his latest The Best in 2022. These are all the accolades he picked up through the years.