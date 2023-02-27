He's done it again. At 35, Lionel Messi has just added another accolade to his already brilliant résumé. Unsurprisingly, the Argentine superstar won The Best award from FIFA due to his fantastic level in 2022.

Last year, Messi silenced all his doubters by leading Argentina to a long-awaited World Cup success in Qatar. In one of the greatest performances ever seen by any player in sports history, the PSG star did it all for his nation. Besides, he also turned up his level for Paris Saint-Germain after a lackluster first year in the French capital. 

That's why Messi had the upper hand over Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, who were also on the shortlist. With this recent recognition, many wonder how many awards he has won so far.

Lionel Messi wins The Best: List of individual awards by years and age

Lionel Messi has seen both collective and individual success throughout his unbelievable career. He received his first Ballon d'Or award at only 22 years of age, and eventually set a record by winning it on six more occasions.

Of course, his greatness earned him many other prizes. Lionel Messi has so far won 53 individual awards, including his latest The Best in 2022. These are all the accolades he picked up through the years.

Award Year Messi's age at the time
Golden Boy 2005 18
FIFA FIFPro 2006 19
Bravo Award 2007 20
MVP LaLiga 2008-09 21
UEFA Champions League Top Scorer 2008-09 21
Ballon d'Or 2009 22
FIFA World Player 2009 22
LaLiga Top Scorer 2009-10 22
UEFA Champions League Top Scorer 2009-10 22
Onze d'Or 2009 22
MVP LaLiga 2009-10 22
European Golden Shoe 2009-10 22
Ballon d'Or 2010 23
MVP LaLiga 2010-11 23
UEFA Champions League Top Scorer 2010-11 23
Men's Player of the Year 2010-11 23
Ballon d'Or 2011 24
Onze d'Or 2011 24
European Golden Shoe 2011-12 24
LaLiga Top Scorer 2011-12 24
MVP LaLiga 2011-12 24
UEFA Champions League Top Scorer 2011-12 24
Ballon d'Or 2012 25
European Golden Shoe 2012-13 25
LaLiga Top Scorer 2012-13 25
MVP LaLiga 2012-13 25
Onze d'Or 2012 25
World Cup Golden Ball 2014 27
MVP LaLiga 2014-15 27
UEFA Champions League 2014-15 27
Men's Player of the Year 2014-15 27
Ballon d'Or 2015 28
MVP Copa America 2015 28
European Golden Shoe 2016-17 29
LaLiga Top Scorer 2016-17 29
MVP LaLiga 2016-17 29
European Golden Shoe 2017-18 30
LaLiga Top Scorer 2017-18 30
MVP LaLiga Top Scorer 2017-18 30
Onze d'Or 2018 31
European Golden Shoe 2018-19 31
LaLiga Top Scorer 2018-19 31
MVP LaLiga 2018-19 31
UEFA Champions League Top Scorer 2018-19 31
Ballon d'Or 2019 32
The Best Award 2019 32
Laureus World Sports Awards 2019 32
LaLiga Top Scorer 2019-20 32
LaLiga Top Scorer 2020-21 33
Ballon d'Or 2021 34
MVP Copa America 2021 34
World Cup Golden Ball 2022 35
The Best Award 2022 35