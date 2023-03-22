Argentina will host Panama at Monumental Stadium in an international friendly game. It’s going to be the World Cup title celebration, with Lionel Messi in the lineup. Check out how to watch this match in Canada.

Argentina left behind a 36-year drought at the most important competition of the sport when they lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar. That impressive run led by multiple clutch performances by Lionel Messi gave them the title they had been waiting for so long.

The Argentinians returned home with the trophy last December to celebrate with over 4 million people on the streets. However, this will be this first time they will be playing after beating Kylian Mbappe’s France in the final. Panama will be the rival in a game that is meant to be more a party than an actual competitive match.

When will Argentina vs Panama be played?

Argentina will take on Panama in an international friendly game this Thursday, March 23. The game will be played at Monumental Stadium.

Argentina vs Panama: Time by State in Canada

NT: 9:30 PM

AT: 9 PM

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Panama in Canada

The international friendly game between Argentina and Panama will be available to watch or live stream exclusively on Fanatiz PPV in Canada.