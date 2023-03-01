The French striker seemed not too thrilled to have been snubbed for the FIFA The Best Award.

Is it being snubbed or being a sore loser? That is what Karim Benzema’s Instagram story has provoked following Lionel Messi’s FIFA The Best victory on Monday.

Messi had come off a banner year where the Argentine won the FIFA World Cup, had been the tournament’s MVP and drastically started the year at a high level at PSG.

Nonetheless Karim Benzema’s accomplishments prior to the FIFA World Cup were also admirable and weighed heavily in many of the coaches and players voting.

Karim Benzema showcases 2022 accomplishments

On the Instagram story, Benzema shared information from an account called prime.benzi where the user lists all of his 2022 achievements. 63 goals, 21 assist, all six championships won during the season, and all 5 personal awards for the year as well.

Benzema is one of the most accomplished Real Madrid players of all-time and was not on the French World Cup squad due to an injury. Although the striker did everything to come back for the final, he was not added to the squad as manager Didier Deschamps decided to go with the players he had.