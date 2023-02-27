Real Madrid have three nominees in the 2022 The Best FIFA awards, but neither Karim Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti, and Thibaut Courtois will attend the ceremony.

Why are Benzema, Ancelotti, and Courtois not attending The Best gala?

While the Ballon d'Or changed its criteria to reward a player's performance during the club season, The Best continues to consider the calendar year. That's why today, February 27, we'll get to know the winners of the 2022 awards.

Argentina are expected to have a memorable night, with Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni, and Emiliano Martinez all on pace to bring home three prizes. Besides, La Albiceleste could also win The Best Fan award.

Real Madrid will also have many of their own in contention, with Karim Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti, and Thibaut Courtois all in contention in their respective categories. However, neither of them will attend the event.

Why Benzema, Ancelotti, and Courtois are not present in the 2022 The Best

According to Marca, Real Madrid claim neither of their nominees can attend the event due to the tight schedule, though that wouldn't be the only reason. The Spanish outlet believes that Los Blancos already know their nominees won't win, while they're also unhappy that Vinicius Jr. was snubbed from the Team of the Year shortlist.

Real Madrid will therefore have only one representative in the ceremony. Emilio Butrageño, a club legend who know works as an executive, will show up at the Salle Pleyel in Paris.