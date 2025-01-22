Not Michael Jordan: Cleveland’s Darius Garland names Chicago Bulls legend as major inspiration

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the NBA’s biggest surprise this season, dominating the Eastern Conference with an impressive 36-6 record. Despite a roster filled with young talent, the Cavaliers have firmly established themselves as serious title contenders. Among the key figures in their success is Darius Garland, who recently opened up about his admiration for a Chicago Bulls legend, and it’s not Michael Jordan.

“My rookie year, my first preseason game was against D-Rose when he was in Detroit. I was like, ‘Man, this is insane,'” Garland recalled during an interview on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. The Cleveland guard immediately elaborated on the deep connection he feels with Derrick Rose, citing the influence of the Bulls legend on his own journey.

“I’m a Gary, Indiana kid, born and raised in Gary, Indiana-by way of Nashville… D-Rose just had the whole region on lock-from Indiana to Chicago, damn near the whole world, not even gonna lie to you,” Garland explained.

For Darius, Derrick Rose’s rise to stardom in Chicago was a pivotal moment. “That number one jersey-that was the first jersey I had, and that was the only one I had,” the guard shared, referencing the Bulls jersey Rose wore during his 2011 MVP season, a No. 1 jersey that will soon be retired by the Bulls in his honor.

Derrick Rose playing for the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 7, 2016

Derrick Rose’s impact

Delving into his admiration for Rose, Darius Garland explained how the Bulls legend influenced him and others his age. “The youngest MVP in the league. It just brought so much inspiration for us,” the Cleveland star said. “We used to lower the goal so I could go dunk like D-Rose.”

Darius went on to discuss the qualities that made Derrick Rose such a special player. “He was just relentless-get it by any means necessary,” he said. “He couldn’t shoot it as well, but just his handle, his quickness, and just getting to the paint, shooting a floater, using his athleticism-which I don’t have. Wish I had it.”

Derrick Rose’s NBA career

Derrick Rose’s career began with immense promise. Selected as the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, he quickly became a superstar and the leader of the Chicago Bulls. At the time, the franchise was facing a critical rebuilding phase, a decade after Michael Jordan’s definitive departure.

As Garland noted, Rose made history by becoming the youngest player to win the NBA MVP at just 22 years old and in his third season. However, Derrick’s path was marred by injuries, which hindered his ability to maintain his elite level of play. After seven seasons in Chicago, he left in 2016, spending time with the New York Knicks and several other franchises before retiring in 2024 with the Memphis Grizzlies, never fully recapturing his peak form.

Rose’s lasting impact on the game

Despite his injury struggles, Derrick Rose’s impact on the NBA is undeniable. He remains one of the greatest players in Chicago Bulls history and will soon have his No. 1 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters. More importantly, Rose’s legacy as a trailblazer and inspiration continues to influence a generation of NBA players, like Darius Garland, who now stand as some of the league’s brightest stars.