It was no surprise to see Lionel Messi win The Best Player Award following his fantastic performances in 2022. However, many national team managers and captains didn't even vote for the Argentine star.

Which players and coaches didn't vote for Lionel Messi at The Best FIFA 2022?

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi took home The Best Player Award of 2022. The Argentine superstar was clearly the frontrunner following a memorable performance in the last World Cup, in which he shone to take La Albiceleste to the promised land.

With seven goals and three assists, Messi played an instrumental role in Argentina's first World Cup title in 36 years. His brilliant level in Qatar earned him the tournament's Golden Ball and eventually led to his second The Best award.

Messi had the upper hand over PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who were also on the shortlist. However, the Argentine star was snubbed by many colleagues and national team coaches.

National team captains and managers that didn't vote for Lionel Messi

While Messi was not always the first choice, he appeared in most of the votes, sometimes in second or in third place. But many coaches and captains, including Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, didn't vote him at all.

Captains that didn't vote for Messi

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Cambodia

Congo

Egypt (Mohamed Salah)

Gabon

Haiti

Hungary

Lesotho

Mali

Morocco

Portugal

South Sudan

Togo

United Arab Emirates

Managers that didn't vote for Messi