Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals what annoys him most about Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland has solidified himself as one of the world’s most prolific strikers. From his early days at Molde FK to Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and now shining on the grandest stage with Manchester City, the Norwegian striker has consistently made an impact with his goal-scoring prowess.

In a recent interview with Thierry Henry for CBS Sports Golazo, Haaland discussed his record-breaking form, his new long-term contract with City, and Pep Guardiola‘s influence on his game.

While praising his coach, Haaland also admitted that there are moments of frustration, echoing similar sentiments once shared by Henry during his time under Guardiola at Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not saying annoying in a bad way,” Henry explained.“He wants to win. But for example, me, I was always played as a left-winger as you know at Barcelona. It was always, ‘stay high and wide, don’t come inside’, it was annoying me because I wanted to go in behind so we had our little battle. What’s the annoying Pep [Guardiola] for you?”

Barcelona manager Josep Guardiola gives instructions to his player Thierry Henry during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna. (Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“This is something with me as well. Sometimes, he tells me, stay high, don’t come [deep],” Haaland replied. “He’s such a detail freak and these small details, well, sometimes, it can be annoying if he tells you 20 times, do this, do this, do this and in the end, I’m trying or I’m doing it you know”.

Advertisement

see also Pep Guardiola faces major setback as key Manchester City player requests transfer

Despite the occasional irritation, Haaland had high praise for Guardiola: “He inspires me to be a better player. I’m happy to keep working with him, learning from him, and having him push me to give more and more. Pep demands that you’re ready every single day—whether it’s to play, train, or learn,” Haaland said.

Advertisement

On his new Manchester City contract

Last week, Haaland signed a groundbreaking contract extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club for another 9.5 years—the longest deal in Premier League history. While other players have spent decades at one club, none have done so under such a lengthy contract from the outset.

“It was an easy decision for me,” Haaland explained. “Talking with the people at the club, with Pep—even though he won’t be here forever—made me feel good. Speaking with the club’s leadership and seeing how much they want me to stay in this project is what convinced me to accept the deal”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has tallied an astounding 112 goals in 127 matches. He has twice won the Premier League Golden Boot and broke the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s all-time greats.