Mbappe matches Henry’s goals in the Champions League: How far is he from Benzema’s record?

Kylian Mbappe found the net for Real Madrid in their 4-0 win over RB Salzburg on Matchdaty 7 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. With his goal, the star joined another French icon, Thierry Henry, in the all-time goalscorer table with 51 units. However, Mbappe still has another countryman ahead of him: Karim Benzema.

Mbappe has scored 10th top goalscorer in the Champions League, including all phases, with 51 goals in 80 games. He tied Henry, who scored 51 goals in 112 games in the competition with Arsenal (35), Monaco (7) and Barcelona (8), as well as Filippo Inzaghi (51).

Benzema, on the other hand, scored 90 goals in 152 matches, and he is the fourth in the all-time goalscorer table of the competition behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 103 goals in 127 matches, and can still add to his tally. Messi (second) and Ronaldo (first) are the other two players with most goals in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Against Salzburg, Rodrygo scored Madrid’s first two goals in the first half. Just three minutes into the second half, Mbappe found the net after a mistake from the Salsburg’s defense, extending the advantage before Vinicius completed the thrashing with a brace (55’,77’).

Karim Benzema scored 90 goals in the UEFA Champions League (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This was Mbappe’s third goal in the competition this season, after also scoring against Stuttgart (3-1) in his debut, and in the victory against Atalanta (2-3) as visitors. While the French star has strong stats, he is still far away from Ronaldo and Messi.

Advertisement

see also Lewandowski matches Champions League record set by Cristiano Ronaldo to stay above Lionel Messi

How many goals does he need to reach Ronaldo, Messi?

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored 141 goals with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus in 183 games. So, Mbappe still needs 90 goals to reach the Portuguese in the all-time top goalscorer table. On the other hand, Messi is second with 129 goals in 163 matches. Meaning, he needs 78 units to tie the Argentine star.

Advertisement

But first Mbappe will have to surpass other great players such as Raúl González (71), Ruud van Nistelrooy (60), Andriy Shevchenko (59) and Thomas Müller (55 and counting).

The goalscorer table of the 2024/25 Champions League: Who is leading?

With the new format, there have been many tight matches and big wins during the first phase so far. Barcelona’s Lewandowski leads the goalscorer table with nine units, followed by his teammate Raphinha (8). Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Dortmund’s Guirassy shared the third place with seven units.

Advertisement