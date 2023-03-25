Kazakhstan will host Denmark at Astana Arena in Astana on Sunday, March 23, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group H Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Kazakhstan vs Denmark online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their fifth overall meeting. No surprises here as Denmark are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all occasions so far. Kazakhstan are yet to triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on June 10, 2017, and it ended in a 1-3 win for the Danes in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Kazakhstan vs Denmark: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Kazakhstan: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
NewZealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Kazakhstan vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: SporTV, Star+, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kazakhstan: Qazsport, qazsporttv.kz
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (Free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 1