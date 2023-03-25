Kazakhstan and Denmark square off on Sunday at Astana Arena in Group H of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Kazakhstan will host Denmark at Astana Arena in Astana on Sunday, March 23, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group H Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. No surprises here as Denmark are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all occasions so far. Kazakhstan are yet to triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on June 10, 2017, and it ended in a 1-3 win for the Danes in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Kazakhstan vs Denmark: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Kazakhstan: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

NewZealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Kazakhstan vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: SporTV, Star+, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kazakhstan: Qazsport, qazsporttv.kz

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (Free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 1