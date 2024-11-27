Where to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tijuana will play against Cruz Azul in the what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Cruz Azul enter the quarterfinals as one of the top contenders for the title, riding high after a dominant regular season that saw them rack up 42 points with 13 wins, three draws, and just one loss across 17 matches.

The Cementeros aim to continue their march to the semifinals, but standing in their way is Tijuana, the eighth-seeded squad that clinched the final playoff spot. While Tijuana embraces their underdog role, they remain a dangerous opponent capable of testing Cruz Azul‘s championship aspirations.

When will the Tijuana vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Tijuana will take on Cruz Azul for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Wednesday, November 27. The action is set to kick off at 10:10 PM (ET).

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Tijuana and Cruz Azul, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include TUDN and DirecTV Stream.