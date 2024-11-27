Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals after an unexpected loss with the Browns. Now, their first place in the AFC North is severely at risk.

In that last game at Cleveland, Justin Fields had a huge impact trying to make a great comeback in the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson carried most of the load, but, those special packages produced a spark.

Although it wasn’t enough for the victory, many fans and experts wonder if the young quarterback should be more involved with the Steelers if they want to reach the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Mike Tomlin sent a clear message about the future role of Justin Fields.

Advertisement

“It’s a component of what we do. I’ve been pretty clear about that once Justin got healthy. He is a viable and capable dude. It’s something that our opponents have to be aware of. When we use it or how much we utilize it will be dependent on plans week to week.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson sends clear message to Mike Tomlin about Justin Fields' role with Steelers

Who are the two quarterbacks for the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin confirmed that, as it’s been happening in the last few weeks, Justin Fields will be used more even if that disrupts Russell Wilson’s timing in clutch moments.

Advertisement

“There’s a strategic component that I won’t get into detailing, but, we feel comfortable with how we infuse it and when we infuse it. Certainly, there’s a potential of that (disrupting the rhythm), but we’re more excited about the challenges that it presents to the opposing unit. I think that’s reflective of our general attitude. We live in our hope as opposed to our fears.”