Lamine Yamal wins Golden Boy at 17: How old was Messi when he got the award?

Lamine Yamal, the teenage sensation from Barcelona, has been crowned the 2024 Golden Boy, making history as the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious award. He follows the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who also took home the prize, which recognizes the best U-21 players in the world.

Messi was 18 years old when he was named Golden Boy back in 2005. He also won the Silver Boy award in 2006 and 2007, finishing behind Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero, respectively.

With Yamal’s win, Barcelona has now produced three Golden Boy winners in the last four years, with Pedri (2021) and Gavi (2022) preceding him. Additionally, Barcelona Femení’s Vicky Lopez claimed the Golden Girl award this year.

The Golden Boy award, established by Tuttosport in 2003, has previously been awarded to other footballing greats such as Erling Haaland (2020) and Kylian Mbappé (2017). Curiously, Cristiano Ronaldo never won it, being Silver Boy in 2004, placing behind Wayne Rooney.

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi (David Ramos/Luis Bagu/Getty Images)

Yamal, who made his professional debut at Barcelona as a 15-year-old in 2023, also comes from winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in October. He also is the youngest ever winner of the award, which also recognizes the best under-21 player in men’s football.

Lamine Yamal is poised to be Lionel Messi’s heir

While Barcelona has no shortage of talented young players, Lamine Yamal has risen as the potential Messi’s heir in upcoming seasons, if he can maintain his level. This season, he has scored 6 goals and provided eight assists in 16 appearances, while also being one of the most creative players in Hansi Flick’s squad.

“He always controls the ball and overplays the opponent, but also creates more space,” Flick said recently of Yamal, who is still recovering from an ankle injury. While he has been sidelined, Barcelona have struggled to win without him.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans as he displays his 2024 Kopa Trophy (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Messi has also “blessed” Yamal. “I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young and plays for Barcelona, will play a prominent role and fight for [the Ballon d’Or] in the future too,” he told L’Equipe in 2023, after winning the Ballon d’Or.

Of course, he was right. After winning the 2024 Euros with Spain, Yamal, who was named Young Player of the Tournament and was included in the Team of the Tournament, finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or ranking.