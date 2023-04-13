This weekend's main event in Major League Soccer will be the Los Angeles derby, where LA Galaxy will play host to Los Angeles FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, April 16th.

LAFC come into this game on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Austin FC last weekend, with a hat-trick scored by Denis Bouanga. The win saw them climb up to third place in the Western Conference with 14 points from six games.

On the other hand, the Galaxy are coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Houston Dynamo in their last outing, which saw them drop to 13th place in the standings with just three points from six matches.

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Head-to-Head and Odds

The head-to-head record between these two teams has been closely contested, with LA Galaxy winning five times, LAFC winning three times, and two draws in their last 10 meetings. In their last encounter in October 2022, LAFC emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

The odds for this match are in favor of LAFC, with BetMGM offering odds of +130 for them to win the game. The sportsbook is also offering an impressive range of bets, boosted parlays with enhanced odds, and a $1,000 first bet offer for new customers. BetMGM's pick for this game is also LAFC to win.

In conclusion, the LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two fierce rivals. With LAFC in good form and the Galaxy looking to bounce back, it's set to be a close game. Soccer fans around the world will be tuning in to see who comes out on top in this highly anticipated clash.