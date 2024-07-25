Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in a huge predicament as three stars are asking for contract extensions: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. It’s the biggest story in the NFL.

Lamb was the first to make a pressure move by not reporting to training camp and, during his first conference at that crucial event, Jones inevitably had to face question about the wide receiver.

If the Dallas Cowboys want to contend for the Super Bowl in the near future, they don’t have the luxury of letting CeeDee just walk away. However, Jerry Jones is clearly not in a hurry.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract and, in practical terms, Jerry Jones shouldn’t be in a hurry to extend him. It’s important to remember that, in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys could have the franchise tag as an option.

On the other side, Lamb is raising the pressure after he saw Justin Jefferson getting paid with a four-year, $140 million contract from the Minnesota Vikings. However, Jerry Jones won’t be impressed by negotiating tactics such as missing training camp.

“Business as usual as far as I’m concerned. It happens all over the league. So, I don’t flare when it’s happening to us. I’m aware of it. I’m aware that we want to get these guys into camp. I’m used to this. I can live with this. I don’t get been out of shape over the fact that somebody is not here at all.”

Will CeeDee Lamb leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Right now, CeeDee Lamb has not much leverage due to his contract status and the possibility of a franchise tag. In this scenario, Stephen Jones, executive vice president of the team, believes there’s no rush with the wide receiver.

“We have a very unique situation. We have a quarterback that played at the top of his level who can leave (Prescot as free agent) and then we got two players (Lamb and Parsons) who can’t leave here for three years. We could sign one of them and both of them rightfully so believe they should be the highest paid non-quarterback in the league.”