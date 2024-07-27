Surfing will make its second appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The big question is: where will this exciting sport be held?

The Paris 2024 Olympics have officially kicked off, bringing with them a host of intriguing stories. One of the standout events making its second Olympic appearance is surfing. But with Paris being landlocked, the big question is: where will the surfing competition take place?

With the Mediterranean Sea ruled out as a venue for surfing, the organizers decided to cast their nets a bit further afield. The final choice? Tehaupo’o, a stunning surf spot located about 47 miles from Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia.

What makes this South Pacific location, a French colony since 1880, especially unique and ultimately chosen for the event is its impressive waves, which can reach up to 10 meters in height and crash with tremendous force. The town’s name, Tehaupo’o, translates to “Wall of Skulls”, reflecting the area’s legendary surf conditions.

In the surfing world, Tehaupo’o is renowned for having some of the heaviest waves on the planet. Hawaiian surfer Koa Rothman detailed on his YouTube channel that “the waves here are particularly dangerous due to their immense power and weight, breaking right over the sharpest reefs in the area.”

Gabriel Medina of Team Brazil completes an air reverse 540 for a score of 9.0, the highest of the event to date, during his men’s Quarter Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.

A luxury cruise ship will serve as the surfing Olympic village

Given that the surfing venue is about 22 hours by plane from Paris, the surfers have their own Olympic village—a luxury cruise ship named Aranui 5. Moored about 400 meters from the competition site, the ship offers an array of opulent amenities including a nightclub, a Sky Bar, a video game room, a library, a swimming pool, and a massage and spa area, all set against a stunning tropical backdrop.

How surfing will unfold at Paris 2024

Surfing at Paris 2024 will feature both men’s and women’s competitions, running from July 27 to July 30. The first three days will be dedicated to the qualifying rounds. On Tuesday, July 30, the schedule will include the quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal matches, and the gold medal final.

However, the schedule is subject to weather conditions. Should the conditions not cooperate, there are an additional four days built into the schedule to accommodate any delays and ensure the best possible competition.

Kanoa Igarashi of Team Japan looks dejected after his loss in the men’s Gold Medal match against Italo Ferreira of Team Brazil on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.

The history of surfing in the Olympics

Surfing will make its second Olympic appearance at Paris 2024. The sport made its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, with the competition held at Ichinomiya Beach. In that inaugural event, Brazil’s Italo Ferreira captured the gold medal in the men’s division, while American surfer Carissa Moore claimed the top spot in the women’s competition