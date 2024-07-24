The Paris 2024 Olympics are here, and all nations are ready to compete for the prestigious medals. Mexico is eager to make a strong showing in this edition. Here is the complete list of all the Mexican athletes participating in the summer competition.
Mexico began its participation in the Summer Olympics in 1900. The Mexican Olympic Committee has sent athletes to every edition since 1924, winning a total of 73 medals throughout history.
At the Paris 2024 Olympics, several Mexican athletes are poised to compete for gold medals, including Gabriela Agundez, Alejandra Orozco, Alexa Moreno, Carlos Sansores Acevedo, and Alejandra Valencia, among others.
How many Mexican athletes are participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics?
For the Paris 2024 Olympics, Mexico will be represented by 109 athletes. For the first time ever, the delegation will include more female athletes than male, with 63 women and 43 men.
Unfortunately, this group is smaller compared to those sent to the Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016 Olympics, where the Mexican Olympic Committee sent 162 and 125 athletes, respectively.
Which Mexican athletes are participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics?
This is the full list of the 109 Mexican athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics:
Archery
- Event: Recurve
- Alejandra Valencia Trujillo (individual, team, and mixed)
- Angela Ruiz Rosales (individual and team)
- Ana Paula Vazquez Flores (individual and team)
- Matias Damian Grande Kalonchiz (individual, team, and mixed)
- Carlos Javier Rojas Lopez (individual and team)
- Bruno Martinez Wing (individual and team)
Artistic Gymnastics
- Event: All-Around
- Natalia Isabel Escalera Cardenas
- Alexa Citlali Moreno Medina
- Ahtziri Viridiana Sandoval Perez
Artistic Swimming
- Event: Team
- Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia (also duet)
- Joana Betzabe Jimenez Garcia (also duet)
- Regina Alferez Licea
- Maria Fernanda Arellano Germes
- Luisa Samantha Jailib Rodriguez Rubio
- Jessica Sobrino Mizrahi
- Pamela Nuzeth Toscano Millan
- Itzamary Gonzalez Cuellar
- Glenda Esthefania Inzunza Cabrera
Badminton
- Event: Individual
- Luis Ramon Garrido Esquivel
Boxing
- Event: 50 kg
- Fatima Patricia Herrera Alvarez
- Event: 63.5 kg
- Miguel Angel Martinez Ramirez
- Event: 71 kg
- Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez
- Event: 75 kg
- Citlalli Vanessa Ortiz
Canoeing Slalom
- Events: Kayak and Kayak Cross
- Sofia Reinoso Diaz Barriga
Canoeing Sprint
- Events: K1 500 m and K2 500 m
- Beatriz de Lourdes Briones Fragoza
- Karina Guadalupe Alanis Morales
Cycling
- Mountain Biking
- Event: Cross Country
- Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto
- Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez
- Event: Cross Country
- Track Cycling
- Event: Team Sprint
- Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (also in individual sprint and keirin)
- Jessica Salazar Valles
- Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (also in individual sprint and keirin)
- Event: Omnium
- Victoria Velasco Fuentes
- Ricardo Pena Salas
- Event: Team Sprint
- Road Cycling
- Event: Road Race
- Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda
- Event: Road Race
Diving
- Event: Platform 10 m
- Gabriela Belem Agundez Garcia (individual and synchronized)
- Alejandro Orozco Loza (individual and synchronized)
- Randal Willars Valdez (individual and synchronized)
- Kevin Berlin Reyes (individual and synchronized)
- Event: Springboard 3 m
- Osmar Olvera Ibarra (individual and synchronized)
- Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (synchronized)
- Aranza Vazquez Montano (individual)
- Alejandra Estudillo Torres (individual)
- Kevin Alexander Munoz Heredia (individual)
Equestrian
- Event: Jumping (individual and team)
- Carlos Hank Guerreiro
- Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia
- Eugenio Garza Perez
- Andres Azcarraga Rivera Torres
Fencing
- Event: Individual Sabre
- Gibran Zea Armenta
Golf
- Event: Individual Male and Female
- Carlos Ortiz Becerra
- Abraham Ancer Sagastegui
- Maria Gabriela Lopez Butron
- Maria Jose Fassi Alvarez
Gymnastics
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Event: All-Around
- Natalia Isabel Escalera Cardenas
- Alexa Citlali Moreno Medina
- Ahtziri Viridiana Sandoval Perez
- Event: All-Around
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Event: Group All-Around
- Dalia de Jesus Alcocer Pina
- Ana Sofia Flores Valdez
- Julia Irene Gutierrez Pereyra
- Kimberly Salazar Lopez
- Adirem Tejeda Amaro
- Event: Group All-Around
Judo
- Event: 52 kg
- Paulina Lizbeth Martinez Claro
- Event: 63 kg
- Prisca Guadalupe Awiti Alcaraz
Modern Pentathlon
- Event: Individual Male and Female
- Duilio Jared Carrillo Gonzalez
- Emiliano Hernandez Uscanga
- Mariana Arceo Gutierrez
- Carmen Mayan Oliver Lara
Mountain Biking
- Event: Cross Country
- Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto
- Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez
Rowing
- Event: Lightweight Double Sculls (LM2X)
- Miguel Angel Carballo Nieto
- Alexis Bladimir Lopez Garcia
- Event: Single Sculls (W1X)
- Kenia Vanessa Lechuga Alanis
Rugby
- Event: Rugby Sevens
- Daniel Hernandez
- Miguel Salazar
- Juan Pablo Reyes
- Marcos Martinez
Sailing
- Event: Windsurfing IQFOIL
- Mariana Aguilar Chavez Peon
- Event: Dinghy ILCA 6
- Elena Oetling Ramirez
Sport Shooting
- Event: 10 m Air Rifle
- Edson Ismael Ramirez Ramos (individual and mixed)
- Goretti Alejandra Zumaya Flores (individual and mixed)
- Carlos Quezada Marquez (individual in this event and also individual in 50 m Rifle 3P)
- Event: Skeet Individual
- Gabriela Guadalupe Rodriguez Garza
- Event: 10 m Air Pistol
- Alejandra Zavala Vazquez (individual in this event and also individual in 25 m Sports Pistol)
Surfing
- Event: Shortboard
- Alan George Cleland Quinones
Table Tennis
- Event: Individual Male and Female
- Marcos Madrid Mantilla
- Arantxa Estefania Cossio Aceves
Taekwondo
- Event: +80 kg
- Carlos Adrian Sansores Acevedo
- Event: 49 kg
- Daniela Paola Souza Naranjo
Triathlon
- Events: Individual and Mixed
- Lizeth Rueda Santos
- Rosa Maria Tapia Vidal
- Aram Michell Penaflor Moysen
- Crisanto Grajales Valencia
Weightlifting
- Event: 59 kg
- Janeth Gomez Valdivia
