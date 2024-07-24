Mexico is ready for the Paris 2024 Olympics. In this article you will find the full list of the athletes that will compete for the gold medal in this edition.

How many Mexican athletes are competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics are here, and all nations are ready to compete for the prestigious medals. Mexico is eager to make a strong showing in this edition. Here is the complete list of all the Mexican athletes participating in the summer competition.

Mexico began its participation in the Summer Olympics in 1900. The Mexican Olympic Committee has sent athletes to every edition since 1924, winning a total of 73 medals throughout history.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, several Mexican athletes are poised to compete for gold medals, including Gabriela Agundez, Alejandra Orozco, Alexa Moreno, Carlos Sansores Acevedo, and Alejandra Valencia, among others.

How many Mexican athletes are participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, Mexico will be represented by 109 athletes. For the first time ever, the delegation will include more female athletes than male, with 63 women and 43 men.

Unfortunately, this group is smaller compared to those sent to the Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016 Olympics, where the Mexican Olympic Committee sent 162 and 125 athletes, respectively.

Which Mexican athletes are participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

This is the full list of the 109 Mexican athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Archery

Event: Recurve Alejandra Valencia Trujillo (individual, team, and mixed) Angela Ruiz Rosales (individual and team) Ana Paula Vazquez Flores (individual and team) Matias Damian Grande Kalonchiz (individual, team, and mixed) Carlos Javier Rojas Lopez (individual and team) Bruno Martinez Wing (individual and team)

Recurve

Artistic Gymnastics

Event: All-Around Natalia Isabel Escalera Cardenas Alexa Citlali Moreno Medina Ahtziri Viridiana Sandoval Perez

All-Around

Artistic Swimming

Event: Team Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia (also duet) Joana Betzabe Jimenez Garcia (also duet) Regina Alferez Licea Maria Fernanda Arellano Germes Luisa Samantha Jailib Rodriguez Rubio Jessica Sobrino Mizrahi Pamela Nuzeth Toscano Millan Itzamary Gonzalez Cuellar Glenda Esthefania Inzunza Cabrera

Team

Badminton

Event: Individual Luis Ramon Garrido Esquivel

Individual

Boxing

Event: 50 kg Fatima Patricia Herrera Alvarez

50 kg Event: 63.5 kg Miguel Angel Martinez Ramirez

63.5 kg Event: 71 kg Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez

71 kg Event: 75 kg Citlalli Vanessa Ortiz

75 kg

Canoeing Slalom

Events: Kayak and Kayak Cross Sofia Reinoso Diaz Barriga

Kayak and Kayak Cross

Canoeing Sprint

Events: K1 500 m and K2 500 m Beatriz de Lourdes Briones Fragoza Karina Guadalupe Alanis Morales

K1 500 m and K2 500 m

Cycling

Mountain Biking Event: Cross Country Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez

Track Cycling Event: Team Sprint Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (also in individual sprint and keirin) Jessica Salazar Valles Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (also in individual sprint and keirin) Event: Omnium Victoria Velasco Fuentes Ricardo Pena Salas

Road Cycling Event: Road Race Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda



Diving

Event: Platform 10 m Gabriela Belem Agundez Garcia (individual and synchronized) Alejandro Orozco Loza (individual and synchronized) Randal Willars Valdez (individual and synchronized) Kevin Berlin Reyes (individual and synchronized)

Platform 10 m Event: Springboard 3 m Osmar Olvera Ibarra (individual and synchronized) Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (synchronized) Aranza Vazquez Montano (individual) Alejandra Estudillo Torres (individual) Kevin Alexander Munoz Heredia (individual)

Springboard 3 m

Equestrian

Event: Jumping (individual and team) Carlos Hank Guerreiro Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia Eugenio Garza Perez Andres Azcarraga Rivera Torres

Jumping (individual and team)

Fencing

Event: Individual Sabre Gibran Zea Armenta

Individual Sabre

Golf

Event: Individual Male and Female Carlos Ortiz Becerra Abraham Ancer Sagastegui Maria Gabriela Lopez Butron Maria Jose Fassi Alvarez

Individual Male and Female

Gymnastics

Artistic Gymnastics Event: All-Around Natalia Isabel Escalera Cardenas Alexa Citlali Moreno Medina Ahtziri Viridiana Sandoval Perez

Rhythmic Gymnastics Event: Group All-Around Dalia de Jesus Alcocer Pina Ana Sofia Flores Valdez Julia Irene Gutierrez Pereyra Kimberly Salazar Lopez Adirem Tejeda Amaro



Judo

Event: 52 kg Paulina Lizbeth Martinez Claro

52 kg Event: 63 kg Prisca Guadalupe Awiti Alcaraz

63 kg

Modern Pentathlon

Event: Individual Male and Female Duilio Jared Carrillo Gonzalez Emiliano Hernandez Uscanga Mariana Arceo Gutierrez Carmen Mayan Oliver Lara

Individual Male and Female

Mountain Biking

Event: Cross Country Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez

Cross Country

Rowing

Event: Lightweight Double Sculls (LM2X) Miguel Angel Carballo Nieto Alexis Bladimir Lopez Garcia

Lightweight Double Sculls (LM2X) Event: Single Sculls (W1X) Kenia Vanessa Lechuga Alanis

Single Sculls (W1X)

Rugby

Event: Rugby Sevens Daniel Hernandez Miguel Salazar Juan Pablo Reyes Marcos Martinez

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Event: Windsurfing IQFOIL Mariana Aguilar Chavez Peon

Windsurfing IQFOIL Event: Dinghy ILCA 6 Elena Oetling Ramirez

Dinghy ILCA 6

Sport Shooting

Event: 10 m Air Rifle Edson Ismael Ramirez Ramos (individual and mixed) Goretti Alejandra Zumaya Flores (individual and mixed) Carlos Quezada Marquez (individual in this event and also individual in 50 m Rifle 3P)

10 m Air Rifle Event: Skeet Individual Gabriela Guadalupe Rodriguez Garza

Skeet Individual Event: 10 m Air Pistol Alejandra Zavala Vazquez (individual in this event and also individual in 25 m Sports Pistol)

10 m Air Pistol

Surfing

Event: Shortboard Alan George Cleland Quinones

Shortboard

Table Tennis

Event: Individual Male and Female Marcos Madrid Mantilla Arantxa Estefania Cossio Aceves

Individual Male and Female

Taekwondo

Event: +80 kg Carlos Adrian Sansores Acevedo

+80 kg Event: 49 kg Daniela Paola Souza Naranjo

49 kg

Triathlon

Events: Individual and Mixed Lizeth Rueda Santos Rosa Maria Tapia Vidal Aram Michell Penaflor Moysen Crisanto Grajales Valencia

Individual and Mixed

Weightlifting

Event: 59 kg Janeth Gomez Valdivia

59 kg