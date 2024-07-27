NBA standout Luka Doncic will not be present at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Find out all the details here!

Luka Doncic, one of the brightest figures in the NBA and considered by many to be the best young player in the league, will surprisingly not be present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His absence has generated great expectations and questions among basketball fans around the world.

The NBA season is extremely demanding physically and mentally. Players usually have a very tight schedule, with few days of rest between games. This can lead to significant physical and mental exhaustion, which could lead some players like Doncic to prioritize their recovery and preparation for the next NBA season.

Throughout his career, the Dallas Mavericks player has suffered some injuries that could have influenced his decision to participate in the Olympics. While no serious injuries have been reported recently, any physical discomfort could have been a factor to consider when deciding whether or not to play at Paris 2024.

Luka Doncic out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The main reason why Luka Doncic will not participate in Paris 2024 is due to the elimination of the Slovenia national team in the qualifying phase for the Olympic Games. In a high-intensity Olympic qualifying tournament, Slovenia, led by Doncic, could not overcome their rivals and were out of the competition.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Slovenia’s elimination in the pre-Olympic qualifiers

Slovenia’s defeat was a blow to Slovenian fans and basketball lovers in general. Doncic, who had carried the weight of the national team on multiple occasions, could not avoid elimination. This defeat was a major setback for Slovenia’s Olympic aspirations and left many wondering if they would see Doncic at an Olympics shortly.

Luka Doncic’s absence from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is a great loss for world basketball. Fans hope Doncic will have a chance to represent his country in future Olympics.