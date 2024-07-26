The Miami Dolphins were finally able to agree to terms with Tua Tagovailoa for a contract extension. Here's how much money he will make per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Tua Tagovailoa's salary at Dolphins: How much does the QB make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Tua Tagovailoa has finally signed a new contract with the Miami Dolphins. Following exhaustive negotiations, the quarterback agreed to terms with the AFC East club for a new deal that will extend their relationship for several more years.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins decided to pick a quarterback with their 5th overall selection. Tua Tagovailoa was regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of this class despite his multiple injuries, which is why Miami didn’t hesitate to choose him.

Tagovailoa has definitely improved year-to-year, with an amazing 2023 NFL season that helped him secure a new deal. Now, he has become one of the best-paid quarterbacks in the league, increasing the expectations placed on him.

Breaking down Tua Tagovailoa’s salary at Dolphins

Following some exhaustive negotiations, the Dolphins have finally reached an agreement with Tua Tagovailoa to sign his new contract. The quarterback inked a 4-year, $212.4 million deal with the club, with $167 million guaranteed.

If we break down Tua Tagovailoa’s salary, it would look like this: $53.6M per year; $4.46M per month; $1.1M per week; $157K per day; $6.5K per hour; $109 per minute; or $1.81 per second.

Who is the best-paid quarterback in the NFL?

Tua Tagovailoa has become one of the best-paid quarterbacks in the league. Even though he was the passing leader in 2023, his playoff stats are not the best. Despite that, the Dolphins gave him the lucrative extension he was seeking.

With this deal, Tagovailoa is the 3rd highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. He sits behind Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow, who have an average salary of $55 million per year, though Burrow has more guaranteed money.