The busy football schedule of 2025 makes it difficult to find a date for the second edition of the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain. Here are all the details!

The long-awaited Finalissima 2025 between Copa America champions Argentina and European Championship Spain could be postponed a bit for a number of reasons.

In 2021, Conmebol and UEFA signed an agreement with the aim of increasing cooperation between the two confederations, with a focus on joint growth and increased commercial revenues. This agreement includes the dispute of three editions of the Finalissima, with the possibility of extending it in the future. The first edition was played in 2022 at Wembley, with Argentina beating Italy.

Although the first edition of the Finalissima was played in Europe, there is an intention that one of the next two editions will be played in America. This is part of the objective of both confederations to strengthen football in both regions.

Will the Finalissima 2025 be played?

At the moment, the Finalissima in 2025 is on hold. The tight schedules of the teams and the lack of available dates on the calendar force them to look for alternatives. The final of the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, the Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup would also be obstacles that prevent it from being held on the scheduled date.

Players of Spain pose for a photo with the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy after victory over England in the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

2026 as an alternative?

The year 2026 emerges as a possible solution, this date that is being handled could coincide with FIFA’s agenda, since March 2026 has a date reserved for the national teams, as a prelude to the World Cup to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Where will the next edition of the Finalissima be played?

Although the venue for the 2025 edition has not been defined, it is sought that one of the next matches will be played in American territory. The choice of the venue will depend on talks between Conmebol and UEFA, and is expected to be defined in the coming months.