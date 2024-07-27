Cristiano Ronaldo, despite not currently being at Real Madrid, remains an iconic figure for the club and millions of fans around the world. His time with the white team was marked by sporting successes and a spectacular style of play that inspired an entire generation of footballers.

Real Madrid is one of the biggest and most prestigious clubs in the world. Its history, full of titles and legends, attracts the best players on the planet. The opportunity to be part of this sporting project and to write his history in such an emblematic club is a dream for any footballer.

Endrick’s arrival at Real Madrid has been one of the most outstanding news in the transfer market. The young Brazilian, considered one of the greatest promises in world football, has decided to make the leap to Europe and wear the white shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The reason for Endrick’s signing for Real Madrid

The Brazilian Endrick, like many other young talents, grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo play football. The Portuguese became a reference for him, an example to follow both on and off the field. The possibility of following in the footsteps of his idol and playing in the same stadium where he shone was a determining factor in his decision to sign for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid new signing, Endrick Felipe is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 27, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

In the presentation press conference Endrick said the following: “I had not planned to cry, but since I was a child, I have loved Real Madrid because there was someone who came into my life: Cristiano Ronaldo. It has been because of him that I have become interested in Real Madrid.”

The Real Madrid factor: History, greatness, and future projection

Real Madrid is not only a club with a glorious past, but also a sporting project with a long-term vision. Investing in young talent and building a competitive team for the coming years are priorities for the white entity. Endrick is a perfect fit for this project, as he is considered to have great potential to become one of the best players in the world in the coming years.