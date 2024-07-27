The Green Bay Packers led by Jordan Love were one of the biggest surprises in the 2024 season. As a Wild Card team, they managed to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs and almost knocked out the San Francisco 49ers.

It was a revealing moment for head coach Matt LaFleur in the first year without Aaron Rodgers in the roster. After some doubts around the prospect from Utah State showed that he was indeed the franchise quarterback of the future.

Now, considering Love became one of the most coveted players in the NFL, the Packers had to make a move. Although Love’s experience on the field isn’t long, a big paycheck was inevitable trying to win another Super Bowl.

Will Jordan Love sign a contract extension with Packers?

Jordan Love will get a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. Those $55 million per year make him the highest paid quarterback in NFL history alongside Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow.

Love is 25-years old and has only played one full season as the Packers’ starter. However, that impressive run in 2023 was enough for the team’s front office to lock him with a massive $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guaranteed money.