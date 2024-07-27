The arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid has generated enormous expectations in the world of football. The French striker, considered one of the best players in the world, joins a team full of talent and has an ambitious sporting project. However, his integration into Carlo Ancelotti’s game scheme will not be an easy task.

The French striker, along with Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Bellingham, will form a dream attack at Real Madrid. However, for this quartet to work perfectly, it will be necessary for the players to quickly adapt to Ancelotti’s system of play and find the best way to complement each other on the pitch.

Carlo Ancelotti has been clear about this: mobility and versatility will be fundamental in Real Madrid’s attack. With the arrival of Mbappe, the team will have four top-level strikers, each with different characteristics and skills. However, the Italian coach wants his players to be able to adapt to various positions and game situations.

What is the role that Kylian Mbappe will have at Real Madrid?

The ability to adapt to different tactical situations is one of Real Madrid’s great strengths. Ancelotti has proven to be a master at crafting specific game plans for each opponent. “I want to give them freedom. They have to have the ability to control the situations that arise during the game,” said the Italian coach. This tactical flexibility will allow Real Madrid to surprise their opponents and find spaces in the tightest defenses.

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe is unveiled by Florentino Perez Rodriguez, President of Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

“The important key to the attack is the mobility of the players. Sometimes they can play on the left, sometimes in the center,” said Ancelotti. This philosophy of play was reflected last season, where players such as Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes showed a great ability to move throughout the attacking front. With the addition of Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid will have an even more fluid and dynamic attack.

Real Madrid’s pre-season and the first challenges

Real Madrid began their preseason in the United States in the absence of Mbappe, who is on vacation after the European Championship. However, the team is already working on the set-up to face the first challenges of the season. The European Super Cup will be the first big test for Ancelotti’s team, and Mbappe is expected to be integrated into the group for this important match.