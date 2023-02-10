FIFA announced Friday the three finalists for The Best award: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema. Who will have the upper hand? FIFA 23 may have predicted it.

One of the greatest years for soccer fans has passed. 2022 has given us plenty of action, and it finished in the best possible way with the World Cup in Qatar. FIFA has already announced the candidates for The Best of the year, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema making the shortlist.

The Argentine superstar seems to lead the race after taking Argentina to the promised land in great fashion. At 35, Messi proved that Father Time can keep on waiting as he shone for his nation at Qatar 2022.

Mbappe, meanwhile, also had a World Cup to remember despite France lost in the final. As for Benzema, the veteran striker had a fantastic year in which he won the Ballon d'Or after taking Real Madrid to local and international glory. But who will bring home The Best award? FIFA 23 has already rated them for their performances last year.

Messi, Mbappe or Benzema? FIFA 23 rated the best player of 2022

Since the World Cup finished in December, FIFA pushed The Best gala for Monday, February 27. We won't know who will win the trophy until then, but we can already start to make our predictions. The EA Sports franchise, for instance, has already chosen the greatest player in 2022.

The popular videogame gives each player a rating, but in every edition it releases the Team of the Year with improved ratings for those who make the cut. In the 2022 TOTY of FIFA 23, Messi got the highest rating with 98 OVR. Both Mbappe and Benzema, on the other hand, were given 97.

This is how the ranking would be according to FIFA 23: