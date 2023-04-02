PSG fans booed Lionel Messi again during the Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes facing Lyon. Read here to check out the details.

After winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi hasn't received the best treatment from PSG fans. Whether it all started when France lost the tournament's final or when the club failed again at the Champions League, Messi has been the target to release their frustration.

PSG will probably win Ligue 1, but their performances have been very irregular leaving the door open for a possible surprise by teams with less powerful rosters such as Olympique Marseille, Lens or AS Monaco. Of course, the biggest disappointment came in the Round of 16 at the Champions League when PSG were no match for Bayern Munich. Once more, no trophy to show for in the most prestigious European competition.

This weekend, after Lionel Messi returned from his games with Argentina during the FIFA window, PSG fans booed him again at Paris. Read here to check out the details of another episode which might lead Messi to leave Parc des Princes towards next season.

PSG fans boo Lionel Messi in game against Lyon

Though the crowd noise at Paris wasn't as strong as in some other occasions, Lionel Messi was clearly booed when his name was announced in PSG's starting lineup prior to the game against Lyon.

The difference is notorious if we compare the reaction from the fans when, for example, the name of Kylian Mbappe is announced at Parc de Princes. Though both stars have been crucial for PSG during the season, Lionel Messi is criticized and Mbappe supported.