Where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Tottenham will play against Liverpool in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live, with the match available across multiple broadcasting platforms. Here’s a complete guide to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated showdown.

This matchup is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling of the week as two Premier League heavyweights go head-to-head. Liverpool, the current league leaders, enter the game in red-hot form, dominating across all competitions and firmly in the hunt for silverware. They are widely regarded as the favorites, but Tottenham shouldn’t be counted out.

Despite their up-and-down season, Spurs have shown the ability to rise to the occasion against other top teams in the Big Six. With the Carabao Cup potentially being their best shot at a trophy this year, Tottenham will come into this clash with a chip on their shoulder, making them a formidable opponent.

When will the Tottenham vs Liverpool match be played?

Tottenham will take on Liverpool for the first leg of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup semifinal this Wednesday, January 8. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham and Liverpool live in the USA on Paramount+.