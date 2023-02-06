Manchester City have been charged by Premier League with numerous financial breaches in a nine-year period. While they're facing potential sanctions, Pep Guardiola could also make a drastic decision.

The soccer community woke up with the news that Manchester City could be severely punished by the Premier League over financial breaches. If the charges are proved, not only would the club face terrible consequences, but Pep Guardiola could make a brutal decision as well.

What's happening? On Monday, Man City were charged by Premier League with more than 100 breaches of financial rules between 2019 and 2018, following a four-year investigation.

Among the possible sanctions if the breaches are proven, Man City could face points deduction, stripping of titles or even expulsion from the league. On top of that, they'll probably have to look for a new manager.

Pep Guardiola once said he would leave Man City if they breached financial fair play rules

"When they are accused of something I ask them: 'Tell me about that'," Guardiola said in May 2022 in regard to Man City's finances, via The Guardian. "They explain and I believe them.

"I said to them: 'If you lie to me, they day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that.'"

Now, City are in a tough spot. They cannot appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport, like they did when they were almost kicked out of the UEFA Champions League. Instead, they'll have to wait and see whether the charges are proved, and in that case, hope the sanctions are not so terrible.