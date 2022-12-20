Manchester City and Liverpool will face each other in what will be a 2022/2023 Carabao Cup match. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Manchester City will play against Liverpool at the City of Manchester Stadium in what will be the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup game. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the Canada, Japan and Germany on DAZN.

It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting duels of the round of 16 of this 2022/2023 Carabao Cup. They are two teams that in recent seasons have met several times in different competitions and have always given excellent shows, so surely this time It will not be the exception, and no fan should miss it.

On the one hand there will be the second of the Premier League standings, Manchester City, who are candidates to win all the competitions they play. Their rivals will be Liverpool, a team that so far has not had a great performance in the PL, although to their advantage they beat the "Citizens" in that competition.

Manchester City's probable lineup

Manchester City do not have injured players, although they do have some absences from players who made it past the World Cup quarterfinals.

Manchester City's possible lineup: Ortega; Lewis, Katongo, Charles, S. Gomez; Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Borges

Liverpool's probable lineup

Something similar that the "Citizens" happens to Liverpool, who also still cannot count on Diogo Jota, Arthur and Luis Diaz, all of them affected by different injuries.

Liverpool's possible lineup: Kelleher; Ramsay, J. Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Elliott, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.

