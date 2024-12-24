NHL News: Bruins captain Brad Marchand makes something clear to teammates after win vs Capitals

The Boston Bruins extended their great form with a statement 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals. After a shaky start to the 2024-25 NHL season, which included the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery, the Bruins are back on track and amidst the battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Captain Brad Marchand is pleased with the turn around, but has made something crystal clear to his teammates.

In recent history, the Bruins have witnessed firsthand the difference between regular season and playoff hockey. After consecutive seasons on the losing side of hard-fought series, Boston is vying for redemption. It’s way too early to plan ahead for the postseason, but the Bruins cannot help think this could finally be their year.

Marchand has been a very vocal leader in the Bruins’ locker room this season. The captain has issued stern statements when the situation called for it and has not shied away from publicly righting the ship. As the Bruins see the fruits of their hard work, Marchand issued a straightforward message to the rest of the team.

“It’s the way that we’ve been preaching to play in this room for a while now. It’s how we’ve always had success, so I love the way that we just stuck with it,” Marchand stated, via NESN. “ It’s a very good team, and we didn’t give them a whole lot, so we’re definitely happy with that.“

Going up against the Capitals was a big challenge for the Bruins to prove their worth, and they definitely passed the test, limiting the Caps to a season-low 11 shots on goal. The Bruins came to life in the third period, as has become their tendency. When it’s crunch time, Boston is always ready to rise to the occasion.

Sacco speaks on team’s recent success

What initially looked like a season headed for the bins has shifted into a promising campaign under an unexpected leader. Interim coach Joe Sacco has managed to rally the players and get Boston back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture. After the win over fellow Eastern Conference contender, Capitals, Sacco sent a postitive message to the team.

“There’s a good feeling obviously right now. It’s good to go into the break the way we did tonight getting on the right side of that feeling,” Sacco told reporters postgame, per NESN. “It’s trending in the right direction. There’s been commitment from our players. There’s been buy-in. It’s not perfect every night, but we’ve shown lately that when we’re not at our best, we can find ways to win. I like the mindset of our group.”

Ovechkin injury status

After sustaining a left fibula fracture in November, Alex Ovechkin has been sideline for considerable time and the Capitals have certainly missed their all-time leader. However, the 39-year-old Russian is well ahead of schedule and could make his return to the ice when Washington gets back from the Christmas break.

“The target will become some time after the break,” Washington head coach Spencer Carbery said, per NHL.com. “Whether it’s that first game against Toronto is uncertain.”

After the brief recess, the Capitals will take on Toronto and Detroit in back to back nights on Dec. 28 and 29. On New Year’s eve the Capitals will meet the Bruins again, but this time at Capital One Arena.