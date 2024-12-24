After three straight victories, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers have excelled this NBA season, winning nine of their 12 home games. However, the Pistons snapped their winning streak with a 117-114 victory. Following the loss, LeBron James issued a pointed challenge to his teammates, urging them to step up.

Despite a stellar triple-double performance from James, who recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, the Lakers were outmatched by the Pistons’ more physical style of play that forced the Lakers to commit 20 turnovers.

“We just gotta match physicality with physicality,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the game. “I can’t speak for nobody but myself when it comes to there. I’m a football player so I don’t mind physicality, to be honest. As a team, we just gotta be better with it – just be strong, that’s all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Lakers managed to edge out the Pistons in rebounding (38-37), Detroit dominated key areas such as fastbreak points (24-11), points off turnovers (28-9), and points in the paint (64-40), showing a higher physical level in the above-mentioned areas.

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers go for the loose ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

James emphasized the importance of his team improving its physicality. “We gotta do this as a team,” he continued. “You gotta help guys get open when they’re pressuring the ball. You gotta help screen better. You gotta screen better. You gotta use a triple threat. … This is not something that you can learn, though. You don’t learn how to be more physical.”

Advertisement

see also Lakers star LeBron James sends clear message to Stephen Curry on playing in Christmas Day

Reaves admits struggles against Pistons’ physical play

Austin Reaves, one of the Lakers most impacted by the Pistons’ aggressive defense, committed six of the team’s 20 turnovers, setting a career-high for miscues.

Advertisement

“I just think they are a really aggressive defensive team. Myself personally, I didn’t handle it well. I played not good. I know I gotta be better to help us be successful,” Reaves admitted.

JJ Redick credits Pistons for forcing Lakers’ turnovers

The Pistons capitalized on the Lakers’ mistakes, scoring 28 points off turnovers. Lakers head coach JJ Redick acknowledged the visitors’ defense, crediting their ability to force his team into tight spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think you have to recognize certain turnovers are just… I don’t know what the exact word is. Certain turnovers are unforced. And then there’s what you’re getting at, the forced turnovers,” Redick explained. “I think it’s just not trying to play in tight spaces. Draw the crowd. Don’t play in a crowd. We did a lot of playing in crowds today.”