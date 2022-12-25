After a bittersweet Qatar 2022 World Cup, Marcus Rashford future at the club level was still up in the air. Read here to find out Manchester United's decision regarding his contract.

Marcus Rashford scored three goals during the group stage for England at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, during the Round of 16 against Senegal and the quarterfinals facing France, the striker didn't get the minutes he desired considering the presence of names such as Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

During the majority of the tournament, Gareth Southgate saw Marcus Rashford as a great substitute for second half situations. Nevertheless, in the only game Rashford started, he answered with two goals against Wales to give England the first place of Group B.

Now, all the attention came back to Manchester United and their plans for Marcus Rashford in the future. The contract of the 25-year old player is about to expire. Continue reading to find out if Rashford will stay at Old Trafford or start the search for a new team.

Will Marcus Rashford extend his contract with Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag has confirmed a one-year extension for Marcus Rashford. So, under his new contract, the striker will at least play for Manchester United until 2024. Since his debut in 2016 with the team, Rashford has scored more than a hundred goals in all competitions.

During the 2022-2023 season, Marcus Rashford has already nine goals in twenty games played. Four in the Premier League, three in the Europa League and two in the EFL Cup. Coach Erik ten Hag have praised his performances trying to establish himself again as a star.

By the way, Manchester United also extended the contracts of three other first-team players: Fred, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw. Shaw had a great World Cup with England as left back. They all stay at Old Trafford one more year.