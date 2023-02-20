Manchester United will receive Barcelona for the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League round of 16. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Manchester United will play against Barcelona for the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

[Watch Manchester United vs Barcelona online free in the US on FuboTV]

It was the series most anticipated by Europa League fans and the game for the first leg did not disappoint. The two teams put on a great show at the Camp Nou, where no differences were drawn (they drew 2-2), a result that leaves the series open and ready to be defined at Old Trafford.

There, the locals will have a small advantage since they will play at their own home, but they know that they are not facing an easy team. Barcelona had a weak start to the season, but little by little they improved their level, something similar to what happened to their rivals in this game, Manchester United. That's why, now with better versions of both, you can expect a second leg just as exciting as the first.

Manchester United vs Barcelona: Date

This game between Manchester United and Barcelona for the UEFA Europa League round of 16 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England this Thursday, February 23 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona

This UEFA Europa League round of 16 game between Manchester United and Barcelona can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN. Other options in the US: UniMás, TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

