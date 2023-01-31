Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest for the second leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Carabao Cup in your country

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will face against each other this Wednesday, February 1 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The second of the Carabao Cup semifinals is being played and soon the fans will be able to find out who will be the finalists of this important English soccer tournament. Undoubtedly the main favorites to take the title are Manchester United, who have had a huge improvement in their performance in recent games, and got a 2-0 difference in the first leg.

The "Red Devils" not only improved their position in the standings, but also many players improved their level. They are favorites to win these semifinals since their rivals are Nottingham Forest, one of the weakest teams of the season. At the moment they are keeping the category, the main objective this year, but with this cup they have a good chance to win something.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 2)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 2)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 2)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 2)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 2)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 2)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 2)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Action 24

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+

