Paris Saint-Germain will visit Monaco for the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Monaco vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

For the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, Monaco will play against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Al Hilal online free on FuboTV]

Matchday 22 was really ideal for Paris Saint-Germain since in addition to their victory, Olympique Marseille were defeated and Lens tied so now the difference with the second of the standings is 8 points. The Paris team will bet everything to win Ligue 1 since it received a hard blow during the week.

In their round of 16 game of the Coupe de France they were defeated in "Le Classique" by Olympique and thus eliminated. They need to bounce back and win. And they have a difficult game since their rivals will be Monaco, who are 10 points from the top and are excited to be able to get closer to the Parisians.

Monaco vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (February 12)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (February 12)

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (February 12)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (February 12)

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (February 12)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Monaco vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Israel: 5Sport

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

