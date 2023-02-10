For the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, Monaco will play against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Matchday 22 was really ideal for Paris Saint-Germain since in addition to their victory, Olympique Marseille were defeated and Lens tied so now the difference with the second of the standings is 8 points. The Paris team will bet everything to win Ligue 1 since it received a hard blow during the week.
In their round of 16 game of the Coupe de France they were defeated in "Le Classique" by Olympique and thus eliminated. They need to bounce back and win. And they have a difficult game since their rivals will be Monaco, who are 10 points from the top and are excited to be able to get closer to the Parisians.
Monaco vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (February 12)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (February 12)
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (February 12)
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (February 12)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (February 12)
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (February 12)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Monaco vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Israel: 5Sport
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT