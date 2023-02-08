Lionel Messi might be just one step away of leaving PSG, because of these controversial conditions with the French club.

After winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi has been sensational in his return for PSG. The 35-year old star has literally rescued his team in the recent games against Montepellier and Toulouse to give them a comfortable eight-point advantage over Marseille and Lens in Ligue 1.

Considering he's at one of the best moments of his career, PSG are now starting to prepare all the scenarios to guarantee a contract extension for Lionel Messi. On August of 2021, Messi signed a two-year deal with the club, so, he's close to become a free agent in the market.

When everything seemed on track to keep Lionel Messi at Paris, PSG might find themselves in a very complicated situation. Since January 1, the player is free to negotiate with any club in the world and that might change the balance of power in Europe.

PSG might not extend Lionel Messi's contract

After the financial fair play scandals with Manchester City and Juventus, PSG understand that they need to be very careful when approaching a contract extension for Lionel Messi. During the next few weeks, negotiations will start in order to strike a new deal as soon as possible. However, it won't be that easy.

No one knows for sure what Lionel Messi wants. He might be looking for financial stability in the MLS or maybe in Saudi Arabia, the door of FC Barcelona isn't totally closed or he might be ready for a new adventure with another top club in Europe. The truth is everything is a mystery, because Messi hasn't said a single word about it.

"We're in talks to extend the contract of Lionel Messi. I would like to count on him for this great project. I'll be delighted for him to keep playing with us", were the words of Luis Campos, the sports director of PSG in a recent interview with L'Equipe.

Nevertheless, the biggest problem for PSG is the financial fair play. They cannot take any chances considering what Manchester City are facing at the Premier League. Towards a new contract for Lionel Messi, PSG will have to reduce their wage bill at least 30 per cent.

The problem, according to the report from L'Equipe, is that PSG have already lost more than $400 million during the last months and, if this adds up to the salaries, the amount of debt will clearly surpass a billion. With the new upcoming UEFA regulations, the situation won't be affordable for PSG to keep Lionel Messi. It's important to remember that, after Messi's arrival in 2021, the wage bill of PSG went up almost 45 per cent.

Considering the possible sanctions Manchester City are facing in the Premier League, and how the financial fair play will be scrutinized in the next few months all around Europe, Lionel Messi might be on his way out from PSG.