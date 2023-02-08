Monaco and PSG will clash off at Stade Louis II in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Monaco vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Matchday 23 of Ligue 1 2022-23

Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain will face off at Stade Louis II in Paris on Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 94th league meeting. No surprises here as Monaco have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 44 games so far; PSG have celebrated a victory 22 times to this day, and the remaining 27 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 28, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Monaco vs PSG: Date

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 23 game between Paris Saint-Germain and PSG will be played on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Monaco vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Monaco vs PSG in Ligue 1 2022-23

The French league match to be played between Monaco and PSG in the 23rd round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)) in the United States. Other options for the US include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

